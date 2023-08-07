FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormier & Cooler starting Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has just been canceled, but the Flash Flood Warning from the storm remains in effect until 8:45 tonight. Radar estimates indicate about 3 inches of rain have fallen in SW Cochise and E Central Santa Cruz counties over the last couple of hours. Storms will look to be even more widespread to start your week tomorrow, especially for Southeastern AZ during the afternoon/evening, with cooler temps in the 102-106 range. It will be a similar pattern for the remainder of the week with scattered afternoon/evening storms & high temps in the 102-106 range.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°, cooler. PM scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. PM scattered storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. PM scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 103°. PM scattered storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 103°.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 104°

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 107°.

