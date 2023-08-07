Advertise
One person hospitalized after Tucson shooting

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, August 6.

TPD says officers responded to the area of Alturas and Balboa about 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

The area is near Oracle and Grant.

TPD says officers found an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

They say he was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

