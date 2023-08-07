OVPD: Young girl sexually assaulted at movie theater

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case involving a juvenile in Oro Valley.

Oro Valley Police has completed a thorough investigation and has made an arrest following a complaint that the suspect made unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile female in a movie theater.

The OVPD said Jonathan Greshle was arrested without incident and booked into Pima County Corrections. He is facing one count of sexual abuse, which is a class 5 felony.

According to the OVPD, this incident occurred on June 11 in Oro Valley. The suspect has been known to have held numerous jobs in which he could have had a position of trust with children.

Authorities advise the community to please reach out to the Oro Valley Police and ask for Detective Douglas if you are or know of anyone that could be a victim.

