Popular tree trimming practice causes higher risk of damage during storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson escaped severe storms over the weekend but monsoon is far from over.

While some damage is inevitable, a popular tree trimming technique in Tucson leaves trees even more vulnerable to falling down.

Pete Thomas, a certified arborist for R.O. Landscaping refuses to trim lion tail trees.

“It exerts the energy from everywhere else except for the tips of the branch so it’s just excessive thinning throughout the tree,” Thomas said.

Hardly any professional landscaper or arborist will either because of the damage it causes.

“You can hire anybody with a chainsaw that just wants to cut your trees for a buck,” Thomas said, “but each tree is a living breathing thing.”

The method strips all of the inner foliage, branches and limbs, leaving all of the weight on the top end of the tree. This makes strong winds even more destructive.

“You can see all the interior cuts that were made,” Thomas said. “Take out the interior, and leave the laterals to fend for themselves to create a wind tunnel.”

You can see this trimming technique throughout Tucson for a variety of reasons including aesthetics and what people think means easier care.

“People have the misconception if you take more out of the tree in one shot then you won’t have to come back and prune it again but that’s not true,” Thomas said.

Thomas says proper tree care is essential to ensuring the protection and health of the trees that Southern Arizona needs.

“Right now we have less than 3% shade coverage in the city of Tucson,” Thomas said. “That’s pretty low so the trees we have are one of our greatest resources we need them to live, we need the shade, god knows it’s been hot as Hades out there lately and we just want to care for the trees that we have and care for them properly. If they’re not cared for properly, we’re going to end up taking them out and have to start all over for the next generation of trees.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.