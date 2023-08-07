Schools prepare for back-to-school illness

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new school year means the return of student illness, and some local school districts have spent the summer preparing for students to return to class.

Their goal is keeping classrooms healthy.

“Our highest concern is making sure that we have healthy classrooms, healthy children so that we can promote, you know, kids in school, getting the best education that can possibly get,” Jeanine Sarnacki, a nurse for Sahuarita School District.

To prepare, schools have been cleaning all their classrooms and reminding everyone of their illness policies.

“All summer it’s cleaning, sanitizing, and then stocking up on Kleenex is hand sanitizer, and then just making sure everybody’s aware of the policies, the illness protocol that’s in place as far as when to keep students here versus sending them home,” said Rachel Howard, district health coordinator at Catalina Foothills School District.

Sarnacki added the district also retrained staff on health and safety protocols for the first day.

“Everyone whether it’s custodians who are in the schools all the way through our teachers and administrators, that they’ve been up to date with some of the current practices for you know, keeping kids healthy in school and taking care of the kids with special needs and health care issues,” said Sarnacki.

Teachers will continue to monitor their classes for signs of illness. Other staff will also ensure all classrooms stay clean.

“Our custodians have a regular schedule for cleaning and our facilities does a great job of making sure our filtration systems are updated on a regular basis and our classrooms are clean and healthy,” said Sarnacki

Reminding students of healthy habits will also be a top priority.

“Lots of hand washing, covering coughs, all that basic stuff we have reinforced daily, multiple times a day with our students to try to keep germs out of our campuses,” said Howard.

Officials want to remind parents to do their part.

“If they wake up in the morning, and they don’t feel well or they’re complaining of something, I think the parents really need to take a minute to listen and see if they maybe should keep them home that day versus sending them to school,” said Howard.

Officials are also asking parents to remind their student about covering their mouth when coughing and washing their hands regularly. If you are a parent who has questions about whether to send your student to school, you are asked to call the school’

