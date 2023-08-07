Advertise
Sierra Vista man held on no bond after sexual exploitation arrest

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sierra Vista Police arrested a man they say had sexual abuse material on his computer.

70-year-old Allen Wheeler was arrested Friday.

The investigation into Wheeler started after the Cochise County Adult Probation Office identified he violated the conditions of his probation by possessing material that indicated he was using his computer to view illicit child images.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the digital media secured by the adult probation office and found hundreds of illicit child images.

Wheeler faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information relevant to the exploitation of children or criminal activity on the internet is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

