Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night, August 6.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 4100 block of North Reno Avenue, which is near Flowing Wells and Roger, for a report of a burglary in progress about 11:15 p.m.

PCSD says initial information indicated the victim’s ex-boyfriend forced his way into the residence and was still inside.

The caller evacuated the residence safely but told PCSD another family member was still inside.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect.

Deputies say the man was armed with a knife.

PCSD tells 13 News the suspect was given multiple commands to drop the knife and a deputy fired his department approved handgun after the man “advanced on deputies.”

The suspect died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to handle the criminal investigation and the Tucson Police Department is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will conduct its own, separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred as a standard practice in all officer-involved shootings.

All findings will be sent to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.