Abortion rights activists launch effort to expand abortion rights in Arizona

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Abortion rights advocates on Tuesday, August 8, proposed what’s being called the “Arizona Abortion Access Act.” The proposed constitutional amendment will ensure the fundamental right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution.

The coalition includes the ACLU of Arizona, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health, Arizona List, and Healthcare Rising Arizona.

This proposed amendment comes a little more than a year after Roe V. Wade was overturned. The goal is to get this state constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot.

As it currently stands, Arizona state law restricts abortion to 15 weeks. But according to pro choice advocates, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is “a significant barrier between patients and essential care, and deprives pregnant people of their liberty and autonomy to make choices about their own health care.”

Pro-life advocates argue that unborn child’s life is valuable.

“We will always encourage protection of innocent lives. We believe life begins at conception so innocent lives need defending,” Lucy Smith, Director of Pro Love Tucson, said of the recent announcement.

Governor Katie Hobbs also spoke out about the announcement celebrating the measure saying in part:

“I’m thrilled that Arizonans are going to have the opportunity to make their voices heard next November, and I’m confident they will support a constitutional right to abortion. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, Arizonans have been living with confusion and uncertainty over which abortion ban is in effect. We’re just one bad court decision away from a total abortion ban that carries prison time for doctors.”

