Can white paint really save you money?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Enduring day after day of triple-digit temperatures wears on the body, mind, and wallet. That has all of us looking for relief. You may have seen ads offering that relief in the form of white paint for your house or roof. Does it really make a difference? Joe Barrios of Tucson Electric Power says it does.

“If you have a lighter color you’re reflecting light away from your home, so your home won’t heat up as much so again, you’ll use less energy because the overall temperature of your home won’t get as hot,” Barrios said. ”If you have a lighter color, you’re reflecting light away from your home, so your home won’t get as hot.”

There you have it: painting your house, roof, or walls a lighter color keeps your home cooler and saves you money. In fact, it can be so effective that TEP recommends it as a strategy for customers to lower their bills.

It can make surfaces as much as eight degrees cooler in the middle of the day - and up to 19 degrees cooler at night. You could reduce the temperature and air conditioning by up to 40 percent based on light-reflecting color alone.

Those colors also mean your investment holds up better against the Arizona heat; even furniture will last longer. That’s not to say that you should go out and paint and redecorate your house - but when you do need to, keep color in mind.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.