City to put finishing touches on Santa Rita Park upgrades to make it more family-friendly

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Last year, the Tucson City Council voted to approve a $3 million upgrade to Santa Rita Park at 22nd and 4th to make it more family-friendly.

The park has been the go-to place for many homeless since they were chased out of downtown Tucson in 2017.

It has seen an increase in drug crime, assaults and theft since.

Now the city wants to move the homeless out of the park at the request of many neighbors who say they are afraid of using the park, especially after dark.

The question then becomes, where do the homeless go from here?

“If they don’t go to the park, the go to the alleys, the tunnels, to the railroad tracks, to the side of the railroad tracks, which is even worse because they’re not safe,” said Stephanie Modero-Pina who lives a stone’s throw from the park.

She feeds the homeless on a routine basis or helps them with phone calls. Her two teenaged children frequently play basketball or softball or other games in the park.

“They’re all good, they know my kids, my kids know them, they watch them,” she said. “I have no problems.”

The city has already approved plans for the makeover for the park adding many family-friendly amenities like a new soccer field, added softball fields, a splash pad, a children’s playground, a dog park, an additional skate park, a community garden, filling up the space for families to enjoy and less space for the homeless to encamp.

“I think it’s great that we’re upgrading the park and the voters absolutely support that,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “That’s a wonderful idea.”

It will be paid for by the Proposition 407 bond election in 2018, where voters approved $225 for park upgrades. “But if we are simply, if we’re upgrading our parks as a strategy to addressing homelessness, that’s a fool’s errand, that’s a loser’s game,” he said.

But that’s the plan, according to what the city parks department told us last year. Many of the 10,000 residents who live within a mile of the park have told the city don’t feel safe using it, so the city will make it safer.

“What I mean by safer is, we’re adding security lighting and improving the flow of the park,” said Sierra Boyer, a park’s department spokesperson. “So it will be more friendly to families who want to come out and enjoy this space”

But to expand the space, the city tomorrow is scheduled approve an ordinance which will close 3rd Avenue between 21st and 22nd Street to make it part of the park. But that’s where some supporters of the park upgrades feel the plan is off target.

“I’m totally against that part,” said Modero-Pina. “There’s no other way to get into the neighborhood.”

So she says more traffic will be diverted to the 4th and 6th sidestreets.

She believes it will add to traffic congestion and “which means then you get more traffic directly through the neighborhood where kids and families are.”

