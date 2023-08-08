Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect in custody tried to hide fentanyl pills.
PCSD says 37-year-old Ronald Foxall was being processed into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex August 6 and tried to fake an injury to avoid a proper search.
Detention officers eventually found a plastic tube hidden in a body cavity that contained 49 fentanyl pills.
The pills were confiscated and turned over to the arresting agency.
Foxall received an additional charge of taking contraband into a correctional facility.
