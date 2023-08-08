Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect in custody tried to hide fentanyl pills.

PCSD says 37-year-old Ronald Foxall was being processed into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex August 6 and tried to fake an injury to avoid a proper search.

Detention officers eventually found a plastic tube hidden in a body cavity that contained 49 fentanyl pills.

The pills were confiscated and turned over to the arresting agency.

Foxall received an additional charge of taking contraband into a correctional facility.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.