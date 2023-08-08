FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storm chances this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The area of high pressure that dominated our weather pattern over the weekend is weakening and pushing east, allowing more moisture to move into southern Arizona. Isolated to scattered storms are expected each afternoon and evening with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible. Expect highs primarily between 100° and 105° this week in Tucson. Slightly drier and warmer weather moves in starting this weekend.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 101°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 105°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 107°.

