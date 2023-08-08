Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storm chances this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The area of high pressure that dominated our weather pattern over the weekend is weakening and pushing east, allowing more moisture to move into southern Arizona. Isolated to scattered storms are expected each afternoon and evening with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible. Expect highs primarily between 100° and 105° this week in Tucson. Slightly drier and warmer weather moves in starting this weekend.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 101°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 105°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 107°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Jonathan Greshle
OVPD: Young girl sexually assaulted at movie theater
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
One person hospitalized after Tucson shooting
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and more active pattern
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormier & Cooler starting Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormier & Cooler starting Monday