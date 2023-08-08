Green Valley Fire nears needed signatures for annexation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Green Valley Fire District needs 150 more signatures within the next few weeks to move closer to annexation.

Chief Chuck Wunder of the Green Valley Fire District said they needed to collect 3,122 signatures, but their goal since the beginning has been 3,650. This was to ensure that if any were tossed out by Pima County, they still met the number needed to begin services in Northern Sahuarita and adjoining parts of Pima County.

“It’s really important that when the current provider moves on and moves out of that area that there’s no drop in fire service,” said Chief Chuck Wunder.

Wunder said Rural Metro Fire stopped its services on June 30, 2024. They need all their signatures collected by the end of August to start their services on time. This will give Pima County enough time to review them.

“We’re trying to get them on the tax rolls for the 24-25 tax season so that we can begin service July 1 2024. In order to make that happen, they have to be turned into the Department of Revenue by the end of October of this year,” said Wunder.

They have done several campaigns to collect the needed signatures over the past few months. Wunder added that local firefighter associations, including Rural Metro, have been helpful during this process.

“The bulk of what we’ve done is go door to door visiting with neighbors in that annexation area,” said Wunder.

He added the people they have met walking door to door have been extremely receptive and supportive of their efforts.

Yet, in the past few weeks, their collection process has faced some setbacks because of the heat.

“That’s been difficult when we’re going door to door. It’s difficult to put in a full day’s work when you’re looking at temperatures of 106, a 107,” said Wunder.

If successful, Northern Sahuarita residents will have access to all Green Valley Fire services.

“We have a volunteer program that installs over 10,000 batteries a year in our community. We’ll be expanding those services up there for smoke alarms and for batteries and for lockboxes,” said Wunder.

Green Valley Fire added that if residents have not yet signed the petition, they can do so on the Green Valley Fire District website here or call their office at (520)625-9400 to make an appointment for someone to come collect their signature.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.