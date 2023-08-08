Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Now is the time to get your kid a physical

Make sure to get your kid a physical before school sports start
Make sure to get your kid a physical before school sports start
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As more students head back to school, doctors say families need to take a new set of precautions with this heat.

Doctors say kids should take water breaks every 15 minutes. If their game or practice is more than an hour outside, they need to be getting electrolytes with Gatorade or other sports drinks.

Health experts say taking precautions like staying in the shade is also critical.

Meanwhile, doctors offices are busy with physicals for students. Once your child turns three they need a physical at least once a year.

Doctors say it can show underlying problems. Patients are checked for things like asthma or diabetes or if there is a family history of heart problems.

“From head to toe, inside and out we want to make sure everybody is safe so the athlete can have a great opportunity to experience sports and have a nice career,” Senior Athletic Training Specialist at Banner University Hospital Janele Roche said. “It is very important to get those physicals to screen and identify any risk factors that could potentially harm them.”

Health leaders say with this record-breaking heat, kids can start hydrating as early as the night before to make sure they have enough fluids. If they get dizzy, a headache, or even throw up then they need to tell their coaches and trainers right away.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Jonathan Greshle
OVPD: Young girl sexually assaulted at movie theater
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
One person hospitalized after Tucson shooting
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run

Latest News

MBM Roofing Aug 2023
MBM Roofing Aug 2023
Green Valley Fire nears needed signatures for annexation
Green Valley Fire nears needed signatures for annexation
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
Sahuarita Police Department Detectives are currently conducting the investigation surrounding...
Sahuarita Police investigating deadly shooting