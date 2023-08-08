Now is the time to get your kid a physical

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As more students head back to school, doctors say families need to take a new set of precautions with this heat.

Doctors say kids should take water breaks every 15 minutes. If their game or practice is more than an hour outside, they need to be getting electrolytes with Gatorade or other sports drinks.

Health experts say taking precautions like staying in the shade is also critical.

Meanwhile, doctors offices are busy with physicals for students. Once your child turns three they need a physical at least once a year.

Doctors say it can show underlying problems. Patients are checked for things like asthma or diabetes or if there is a family history of heart problems.

“From head to toe, inside and out we want to make sure everybody is safe so the athlete can have a great opportunity to experience sports and have a nice career,” Senior Athletic Training Specialist at Banner University Hospital Janele Roche said. “It is very important to get those physicals to screen and identify any risk factors that could potentially harm them.”

Health leaders say with this record-breaking heat, kids can start hydrating as early as the night before to make sure they have enough fluids. If they get dizzy, a headache, or even throw up then they need to tell their coaches and trainers right away.

