Sahuarita Police investigating deadly shooting

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday, August 7.

Sahuarita officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Ashburn Mountain Drive and Burro Canyon Place for the report of an unknown problem.

When Sahuarita officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured man that was later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Sahuarita Police Department Detectives are currently conducting the investigation surrounding this death.

The SPD said at this time, there are no indications that there are any outstanding suspects. Officers say updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, we request that you reach out to SPD Detectives by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours or by contacting our tip line at 520-445-7847.

You may remain anonymous or provide your contact information.

