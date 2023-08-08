Tucson Fire responding to hiker rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several agencies are in the Starr Pass area looking for a stranded hiker.

Tucson Fire says Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Drexel Heights Fire Department are also on the scene.

TFD says crews arrived about 12:45 p.m. and have been searching the area since that time both on the ground and with air support.

A spokesperson for Tucson Fire says the weather is making air efforts difficult, and crews are having to use maps of the area to try to locate the hiker.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.