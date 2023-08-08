Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Fire responding to hiker rescue

Tucson Fire responding to hiker rescue
Tucson Fire responding to hiker rescue(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several agencies are in the Starr Pass area looking for a stranded hiker.

Tucson Fire says Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Drexel Heights Fire Department are also on the scene.

TFD says crews arrived about 12:45 p.m. and have been searching the area since that time both on the ground and with air support.

A spokesperson for Tucson Fire says the weather is making air efforts difficult, and crews are having to use maps of the area to try to locate the hiker.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Jonathan Greshle
OVPD: Young girl sexually assaulted at movie theater
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
One person hospitalized after Tucson shooting
Sahuarita Police Department Detectives are currently conducting the investigation surrounding...
Sahuarita Police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Sahuarita Police Department Detectives are currently conducting the investigation surrounding...
Sahuarita Police investigating deadly shooting
TPD: Shooting suspect from July 28.
Tucson police searching for shooting suspect
Abortion rights activists launch effort to expand abortion rights in Arizona
Abortion rights activists launch effort to expand abortion rights in Arizona