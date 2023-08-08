Tucson police investigating stabbing near Swan, Golf Links

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a reported stabbing/aggravated assault at 4650 E. 29th St near Swan and Golf Links on Monday night.

The TPD says two suspects are detained.

Tucson police say the victim is a male and are waiting to confirm his age. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is unknown if they are life-threatening.

