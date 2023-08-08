Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson police investigating stabbing near Swan, Golf Links

The TPD says two suspects are detained.
The TPD says two suspects are detained.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a reported stabbing/aggravated assault at 4650 E. 29th St near Swan and Golf Links on Monday night.

The TPD says two suspects are detained.

Tucson police say the victim is a male and are waiting to confirm his age. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is unknown if they are life-threatening.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police release new details about deadly three-vehicle crash
Tucson Police investigating stabbing
Tucson Police investigating stabbing
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look

Latest News

Green Valley Fire nears needed signatures for annexation
Green Valley Fire nears needed signatures for annexation
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
Sahuarita Police Department Detectives are currently conducting the investigation surrounding...
Sahuarita Police investigating deadly shooting
Expanding Santa Rita Park
City to put finishing touches on Santa Rita Park upgrades to make it more family-friendly