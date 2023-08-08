Tucson police searching for shooting suspect
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting from Friday morning, July 28.
The TPD says that just after 1:30 a.m., the suspect was involved in a confrontation with a 35-year-old male in the parking lot of the AMPM, located at 501 W. Irvington Rd.
During the confrontation, the suspect drew a firearm and shot the male victim multiple times before leaving in a small silver sedan. The victim remains in the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.