University of Arizona’s shift from Pac12 to Big12 could also have academic impact

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The UA switching conferences have varying importance to students awaiting the start of classes… from an incoming freshman to a Ph.D. student.

“I don’t know!” said UA freshman Alycia Skog said with a sigh. “Maybe. I feel like time will tell, you know? It’s a new choice so I feel like this first year is a test year before we really know how that’s going to change things for us.”

“I think it’s too bad,” said Nathan Fernig, a Ph.D. student in Finance. “Geographically it made a lot of sense to be grouped with Washington, California, Oregon; but more importantly, academically the conference had a lot going for it, some of the strongest schools, UW, Stanford, Berkeley, UCLA, and I think having a good conference academically is something to be proud of and it might be a little bit of a step down moving to the new one.”

UA Dean of Undergraduate Admissions Kasey Urquidez issued this statement:

“We are excited to move into the Big12 and already draw a great number of applicants from the states included in the Big12. We will continue our great work nationally to bring in a well-rounded and academically excellent class each year. Time will tell and we are excited to get out there.”

“They’re hurting the academic side of the house,” said Stephanie Herbst-Lucke, who has studied the effect of a conference shift on other schools, with the Georgia State University Robinson College of Business.

“Faculty in the Big10 all share not only a library system, but they work together on all sorts of research grants that they submit,” she explained as far as what types of disruptions she might forecast with an addition of schools to that conference from the Pac12.

As for the students, they’ll keep studying and the games will be there for their downtime.

“One thing that is disappointing,” said Fernig, “I’m a huge basketball fan and I was going to get to see Bronnie James USC for I was thinking four years. Hopefully he’s ok and hopefully he’ll play but this might be my one chance to see him.”

“I think if I was an athlete it might have affected my decision but because I’m just going here regularly, not for me,” Skog said. “Still going to go to the games, still my team.”

