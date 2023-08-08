Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.(Rattlesnakes Solutions)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (13 News) - It was a terrifying discovery for one Catalina Foothills homeowner when she discovered a snake was in her toilet.

According to Rattlesnake Solutions, which helped remove the snake, it took three visits over two days to remove the Coachwhip, known for its black and pink coloring, a snake that was living in the toilet.

In the video, you can see the snake having to be pulled from the toilet, and it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police release new details about deadly three-vehicle crash
Tucson Police investigating stabbing
Tucson Police investigating stabbing
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look

Latest News

WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet
WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
Brad Penn paints the trim in one customer's house.
Can white paint really save you money?
Jonathan Greshle
OVPD: Young girl sexually assaulted at movie theater