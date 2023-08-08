WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (13 News) - It was a terrifying discovery for one Catalina Foothills homeowner when she discovered a snake was in her toilet.

According to Rattlesnake Solutions, which helped remove the snake, it took three visits over two days to remove the Coachwhip, known for its black and pink coloring, a snake that was living in the toilet.

In the video, you can see the snake having to be pulled from the toilet, and it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

