Border hearing blames president for crisis while seeking answers and solutions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona’s southern border served as the backdrop to a congressional hearing Tuesday.

A joint congressional subcommittee met in Sierra Vista to highlight the problems of border smuggling and pointed to the Biden Administration.

The joint field hearing’s name did not mince words: “Biden’s Border Crisis and its Effect on American Communities.” All of the members present were Republican but said that they needed both sides of the aisle to fix what they described as the administration’s mismanagement.

The hearing was assembled by the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, chaired by Rep. Alan Grothman (R-WI), and the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, chaired by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). Reps. Grothman and Biggs served as chairmen of the joint field hearing.

Grothman, Biggs, and three other Republican congressmen, Reps. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), and William Timmons (R-SC) called on testimony from Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Andrew Arthur from the Center for Immigration Studies, and fourth-generation rancher John Ladd who lives next to the border, to hear about human and drug smuggling across the border. They say these problems have been made worse under the Biden Administration.

“We did have a little bit of relief with Donald Trump and this is the worst it’s been with Biden. They’re everywhere and nobody’s around to catch them and we’re lucky we have Sheriff Dannels here in Cochise County,” Ladd said.

“Silence, lack of prioritization, and lack of engagement. You’ve got to engage with us as sheriffs,” Sheriff Dannels said as he explained that, to his knowledge, the president has refused to meet with any sheriff, especially on issues of public safety created by the influx of people across the southern border.

Some in attendance, like Sierra Vista resident Tricia Gerrodette, were skeptical from the start, even if Democratic members of Congress were invited.

“But I wanted to hear what they would have to say. I knew it would be very partisan,” she said.

And while she might have disagreed with what was being said, she agreed that more should be done.

“I think I know that the policy at the federal level has not been adequately modified for a very long time and both sides should sit down and make it work,” she said.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani pointed to legislation that he has already worked on to address problems such as cartels using social media to recruit drivers. He said Cochise County leaders have worked across party lines more than Congress.

“The divisiveness and the lack of interest that you see from Washington Democrats is not what I’m seeing here in this district. In this district we want to solve something whether you’re a Republican or Democrat. That’s what I’m focusing on,” he said.

Congressman Ciscomani said he is working with Senator Kyrsten Sinema to have a Senate version of the social media bill to ensure both houses of Congress pass something on which they can agree.

