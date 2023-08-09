FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Seasonable Monsoon weather this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Isolated to scattered storms are possible each afternoon and evening this week with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible. The highest coverage of storms likely east and southeast of Tucson. Expect high temperatures primarily between 100° and 105° this week in Tucson, with Saturday bringing the best chance of highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures rise once again early next week.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 101°.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 105°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

