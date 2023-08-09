PCSD reporting storm damage near Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is reporting storm damage near Picture Rocks.

The PCSD says power lines are down in the area of N. Anway RD and W. Tucker. Deputies say two vehicles are stuck in the water on W. Manville Rd, east of N. Reservation RD.

PCSD advises people to please watch out for storm damage in and around these monsoon storms!

Deputies remind everyone to “Do not drown, turn around!”

