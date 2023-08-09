Advertise
Stolen vehicle suspect on the loose after crash on Ina Road

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Marana Police Department, a stolen vehicle suspect is on the loose after hitting two vehicles on the Ina Road overpass on Tuesday afternoon.

The MPD told 13 News the suspect was driving a stolen Ford Raptor. The suspect exited Ina Road at a high rate of speed from I-10 and hit a Dodge Ram and at least one other vehicle.

The MPD says a woman from one of the vehicles hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A man and a woman from the Dodge Ram were not hurt.

Marana police say a manhunt is underway.

