Thousands of students head back to class in the Nogales Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the last major school districts in Southern Arizona is getting ready for its first day of school as 5,800 kids are back in the classrooms in Nogales.

“We’ve all enjoyed summer but we are ready to have our families and our kids back in classrooms,” Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Angel Canto said.

There are many new things for the 2023-24 school year including an expansion of the career and technical educational program. This is where students can earn dual enrollment at a high school and at Pima Community College at the same time.

New this year, there are new language arts and new math classes. There are also new science and social studies textbooks.

When it comes to safety, every campus now has cameras installed, and leaders will be using mutual-link. That’s when staff and first responders have immediate access to the cameras.

“Just to know we have that extra layer of safety, I’m sure that’s a reassurance for parents and we’ve had great collaboration with our first responders so this is just an extension of the things we’ve been working on,” Canto said.

To fight staffing shortages, the district and the University of Arizona are working together so students can join a 17-month-program. They’ll spend time in Nogales classrooms working with students, then when they graduate they can be hired right away.

