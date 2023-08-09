Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Thousands of students head back to class in the Nogales Unified School District

Nogales Unified School District
Nogales Unified School District(Nogales Unified School District)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the last major school districts in Southern Arizona is getting ready for its first day of school as 5,800 kids are back in the classrooms in Nogales.

“We’ve all enjoyed summer but we are ready to have our families and our kids back in classrooms,” Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Angel Canto said.

There are many new things for the 2023-24 school year including an expansion of the career and technical educational program. This is where students can earn dual enrollment at a high school and at Pima Community College at the same time.

New this year, there are new language arts and new math classes. There are also new science and social studies textbooks.

When it comes to safety, every campus now has cameras installed, and leaders will be using mutual-link. That’s when staff and first responders have immediate access to the cameras.

“Just to know we have that extra layer of safety, I’m sure that’s a reassurance for parents and we’ve had great collaboration with our first responders so this is just an extension of the things we’ve been working on,” Canto said.

To fight staffing shortages, the district and the University of Arizona are working together so students can join a 17-month-program. They’ll spend time in Nogales classrooms working with students, then when they graduate they can be hired right away.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet
Missing hiker found dead near Starr Pass
Sahuarita Police Department Detectives are currently conducting the investigation surrounding...
Sahuarita Police investigating deadly shooting
TPD: Shooting suspect from July 28.
Tucson police searching for shooting suspect
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody

Latest News

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police responding to reports of man with a gun
The Tucson Police Department is welcoming, Raven, its newest K9.
TPD welcomes newest K9
Arizona veterans must apply for backdated benefits by Aug. 9
Arizona veterans must apply for backdated benefits by Aug. 9