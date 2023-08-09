TPD welcomes newest K9
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department welcomes its newest “paw-patrol” officer.
Meet Raven and this sweet pup’s handler Officer Sam Rennick.
The two have officially earned their “Patrol and Narcotics Certification.”
Raven is a German Sheppard who just finished her month-long training, earning the official “K9 Title.”
The two also completed a week of training in Prescott at the “Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association Survival Seminar.
TPD hopes Raven will be ready to take on the streets in a few months!
Congratulations to the two!
