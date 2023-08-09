Advertise
TPD welcomes newest K9

The Tucson Police Department is welcoming, Raven, its newest K9.
The Tucson Police Department is welcoming, Raven, its newest K9.(Tucson Police Department)
By Alex Valdez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department welcomes its newest “paw-patrol” officer.

Meet Raven and this sweet pup’s handler Officer Sam Rennick.

The two have officially earned their “Patrol and Narcotics Certification.”

The Tucson Police Department is welcoming, Raven, its newest K9.
The Tucson Police Department is welcoming, Raven, its newest K9.(Tucson Police Department)

Raven is a German Sheppard who just finished her month-long training, earning the official “K9 Title.”

The two also completed a week of training in Prescott at the “Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association Survival Seminar.

TPD hopes Raven will be ready to take on the streets in a few months!

Congratulations to the two!

