Troopers make large fentanyl recovery in Eloy

Troopers make large fentanyl recovery in Eloy
Troopers make large fentanyl recovery in Eloy
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a traffic stop led to the recovery of a large amount of fentanyl.

D-P-S says it happened Thursday, August 3, in Eloy when a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a non-moving violation.

D-P-S says the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity during the stop.

When the trooper searched the vehicle, 51 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found hidden in the truck.

Troopers make large fentanyl recovery in Eloy
Troopers make large fentanyl recovery in Eloy(AZDPS)

27-year-old Alonso Martinez-Zepeda was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Investigators believe the pills were being transported from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

The pills have an estimated street value of $694,000.

