TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a traffic stop led to the recovery of a large amount of fentanyl.

D-P-S says it happened Thursday, August 3, in Eloy when a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a non-moving violation.

D-P-S says the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity during the stop.

When the trooper searched the vehicle, 51 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found hidden in the truck.

Troopers make large fentanyl recovery in Eloy (AZDPS)

27-year-old Alonso Martinez-Zepeda was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Investigators believe the pills were being transported from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

The pills have an estimated street value of $694,000.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.