Tucson Police responding to reports of man with a gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are on the scene of reports of a person with a gun at a service station.

TPD tells 13 News this is happening in the 2200 block of East Broadway Boulevard.

Police say no one has been hurt and the scene remains active.

TPD says Broadway will be closed in the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.