Tucson Police responding to reports of man with a gun

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are on the scene of reports of a person with a gun at a service station.

TPD tells 13 News this is happening in the 2200 block of East Broadway Boulevard.

Police say no one has been hurt and the scene remains active.

TPD says Broadway will be closed in the area.

