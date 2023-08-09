WEB EXTRA: Could conference realignment cost Arizona students?
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Stephanie Herbst-Lucke of Georgia State University about conference realignment in the video player.
To see Brooke Wagner’s full report click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/08/09/could-conference-realignment-cost-arizona-students/
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.