CBP’s Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk Helicopter and Crew Serve multiple functions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Black Hawk helicopters used by Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations are powerful enough to provide a variety of law enforcement and rescue operations. But that versatility requires a range of skills from the agents aboard.

The sound of its rotors through the air is unmistakable, but the Air and Marine Operations, Black Hawk helicopter, serves a variety of functions.

“If this Black Hawk comes out for a rescue situation I’d probably say it’s the best day of your life because you know you’re going to get rescued,” said Aviation Enforcement Agent Scott Bowles.

Bowles has been at the end of the cable and at the top of the boom.

“You watch the videos and it looks smooth but there’s a lot of training, a lot of training hours that are put into it,” he explained. “The pilots aren’t seeing the ground. It’s the person that’s running the hoist that’s telling them basically how to fly that aircraft the pilots are then maneuvering that aircraft over a target that they can’t see.”

His mission can switch from law enforcement to rescue as an EMT.

“At a moment’s notice we get a 911 call or we get a rescue that pops off and you have to kind of take off that law enforcement hat and put on that rescue hat,” Bowles said.

“Our agents are the number one asset that we have,” said Tucson Air Branch Deputy Director Jose Muriente.

Muriente said that rescues have jumped from about 3,000 last year to more than 21,000 this year, and there are still two months left in the fiscal year. Most are from along the border.

“Most of the rescues are illegal immigrants, but we also rescue U.S. citizens as well,” he said.

Air and Marine Operations covers the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with 1800 agents and support personnel, hundreds of other aircraft and vessels. But the Black Hawk is crucial here in the desert. There are five in the Tucson area of responsibility.

“We can transport agents from one location to the other fairly quick whereas it would take hours if you were to use a car or ATV,” Muriente explained.

“We have to be prepared for anything,” Bowles said.

Whether he’s enforcing the border or rescuing someone in need, Agent Bowles said that a successful mission is worth the challenges.

“To be able to go out there and train and then you can actually go out on one of these rescues and your crew does an awesome job and you potentially save somebody’s life it’s the most rewarding feeling ever,” he said.

Another goal for the agents is to provide services to their law enforcement K9 counterparts in the future.

