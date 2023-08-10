FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and more active pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Isolated to scattered storms are possible each afternoon and evening this week with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible with storms that do develop. The highest coverage of storms will stay southeast of Tucson Thursday, with a better coverage arriving Friday. Highs may stay in the 90s in Tucson Friday and Saturday before high pressure sends Temperaures rise once again early next week.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

