Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and more active pattern

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Isolated to scattered storms are possible each afternoon and evening this week with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible with storms that do develop. The highest coverage of storms will stay southeast of Tucson Thursday, with a better coverage arriving Friday. Highs may stay in the 90s in Tucson Friday and Saturday before high pressure sends Temperaures rise once again early next week.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person in custody after critical incident in Tucson
UPDATE: Person in custody after critical incident in Tucson
UPDATE: Authorities identify hiker found dead near Starr Pass
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Seasonable Monsoon weather this week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui