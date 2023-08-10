Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (13 News) - Some people living northwest of Tucson say they’re being forced to move with nowhere to go and don’t have long to leave.

According to Pinal County, the homes and Flightline Inn Bar and Grill are set to be torn down because they aren’t up to code.

“I have nowhere to go. I don’t feel that it’s enough time because a lot of people that live here are extremely low income,” Elaine Searer is one of those residents. She said she has until the end of the month to find a new place to live.

She moved in at the Pinal Airpark just five days before Pinal County gave notice that they had other plans for the property. “It was hard moving in anyhow. It took every dime we had and then some. My sister helped to get me in. And just when we got settled, it was like ‘Hey, you’re not going to have a home anymore,’” she explained.

That leaves owners Kathleen and Thomas Mcgilvra of the bar and grill wondering what to do next after putting everything into the restaurant since 1996.

The Mcgilvras say it’s going to hurt a lot of people when they close in a couple weeks nothing that there’s only a couple of restaurants nearby just north of Marana.

“There’s nothing in Red Rocks. There’s nothing in Picacho. There’s us, and then there’s a Circle S,” Kathleen said.

But even with just a couple more weeks in business, Kathleen said she’s already seen a difference in business since the 90-day notice was posted.

“We had just started to get a great crowd in here. We were doing beautiful nightly dinners. Steaks and scampis and they were loving every bit of it. And, this place was packed. And ever since he started that 90-day now it’s just nothing. Pinal County doesn’t care,” she continued.

The county doesn’t have much to say on the matter and said they are still working through how to handle this situation. They sent over this brief statement:

“Regarding the Pinal Airpark, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors will be discussing this issue further in executive session.”

