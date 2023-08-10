Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen falls off cliff at Grand Canyon’s North Rim

This image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at Grand...
This image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., on Nov. 17, 2022.(Jesse Barden | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he fell off a cliff at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. According to the Grand Canyon National Park’s Public Affairs Office, the boy fell up to 100 feet from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim. Search and rescue crews couldn’t use their helicopter because of where the victim landed and it was too windy. The team did what’s called a high-angle technical rope rescue, where rescuers rappeled down and made it to the boy. He was then pulled to safety and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The park is reminding visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and pay attention to signs and fences around the park.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Person in custody after critical incident in Tucson
UPDATE: Person in custody after critical incident in Tucson
UPDATE: Authorities identify hiker found dead near Starr Pass
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana
Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody

Latest News

Tyesha Wayne
Sahuarita Police arrest shooting suspect
Glendale police used their drone to help catch a man who was hiding among merchandise racks in...
WATCH: Drone helps Glendale police capture burglar hiding inside Target store
Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
City of Hope's Saul Priceman, Ph.D., is conducting research on chimeric antigen receptor...
U of A Cancer Research Training Grant