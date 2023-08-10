TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced a large weapons and ammunition bust.

TPD says members of the Counter Narcotics Alliance Mid-Level Transportation Group stopped a pickup truck last week along Interstate 10.

During a search of the truck, investigators found the following items:

15,000 rounds of 7.62 ammunition

2,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition

350 AK-47 magazines

one AR-15 rifle

one Glock pistol

Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust (Tucson Police)

Members of the coalition also learned of a storage facility in Nogales, Arizona, that was associated to the pickup driver. Investigators from the DEA Nogales District Office obtained a search warrant for the storage unit where they found the following items:

two AK-47 rifles

one FN Scar rifle

three pistols

3,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

The Tucson Police Department is a member of the Counter Narcotics Alliance, which is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force operating in Pima County and Greater Tucson area.

