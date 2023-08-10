Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced a large weapons and ammunition bust.
TPD says members of the Counter Narcotics Alliance Mid-Level Transportation Group stopped a pickup truck last week along Interstate 10.
During a search of the truck, investigators found the following items:
- 15,000 rounds of 7.62 ammunition
- 2,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 350 AK-47 magazines
- one AR-15 rifle
- one Glock pistol
Members of the coalition also learned of a storage facility in Nogales, Arizona, that was associated to the pickup driver. Investigators from the DEA Nogales District Office obtained a search warrant for the storage unit where they found the following items:
- two AK-47 rifles
- one FN Scar rifle
- three pistols
- 3,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.
The Tucson Police Department is a member of the Counter Narcotics Alliance, which is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force operating in Pima County and Greater Tucson area.
