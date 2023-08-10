Advertise
U of A Cancer Research Training Grant

City of Hope's Saul Priceman, Ph.D., is conducting research on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-engineered T cell therapy and has demonstrated in the laboratory and in preclinical models that the investigational cell therapy can work against ovarian cancer. The preclinical study was published in Nature Communications.(PRNewswire)
By Sabria Reid
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The U of A Cancer Center is awarded $1.5 million from the National Cancer Institute to continue a 10-week summer program for students. With the new grant money, professors are hoping to keep it going for the next five years.

A 2021 State of Oncology Workforce in America study, shows the number of cancer researchers could be declining soon. U of A recognizes the need of more oncologist and tries to reach students at the start of their educational career.

Since 2018, a 10-week summer program has been in place to get students thinking about careers in cancer prevention. U of A Professors connect students from earlier years to mentor new students in the program. They also make an effort to bridge the gap in racial, first generation, gender and age by choosing minority students.

”It’s not as diverse as we need, this is a disease that affects people of all colors, backgrounds, rural and urban and high income and low income and young and old so we felt like we needed to diversify the workforce,” said Dr. Cynthia Thomson, Professor in Health Promotion Sciences at U of A.

Registration opens for this program in November and professors will make a decision on 22 students in the Spring.

