WATCH: Drone helps Glendale police capture burglar hiding inside Target store

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to the help of a drone, Glendale police caught a suspected burglar hiding inside a Target store last month.

On July 29, employees reported that a man was hiding in the back storage room, and officers sent their drone through the store to find him. Video shows the drone flying through the back aisles before coming across the man, who seems to be sleeping, on top of a merchandise storage rack. “Glendale police! If you’re in there, come up with your hands open with nothing in them!” one officer says in the video.

The man appears to be dazed before getting up and grabbing a pillow. He then tries to throw it at the drone but misses. The man climbs down the rack and continues chucking pillows before being met face-to-face with officers and a K-9. “Glendale police! Get on the ground! Face down!” several officers yell as the man lies down. “I don’t got nothing, I don’t got nothing,” the man says as he’s being taken into custody.

He was booked for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. His name hasn’t been released, and police did not identify which specific Target store in Glendale this took place.

