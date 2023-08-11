ADOT announces finalists in safety message contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced ten finalists in its annual Safety Message Contest and now wants the public to help decide the winner.

ADOT says it received more than 3,700 entries.

The public can go to their website at azdot.gov/SignContest and vote through August 17. The two messages that are the top vote-getters will be displayed on Dynamic Message Signs statewide.

“Thousands of Arizonans believe that making better decisions while driving is important for safety, and they’re making their voices heard,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope these conversations continue because when we all choose to make better decisions behind the wheel, everyone can reach their destinations safely.”

This is the seventh year ADOT has held its annual Safety Message Contest.

