Authorities identify suspect killed in last month’s deputy-involved shooting

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities have identified a suspect shot and killed in last month’s deputy-involved shooting.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, its Fugitive Investigations Unit was conducting surveillance at a home in the 100 block of West 36th Street.

They were there looking for the second suspect from the fatal shooting of Lionel Mathews that occurred in South Tucson on July 19. Detectives had an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Manny Jesus Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was spotted walking away from the home and a detective followed him before Rodriguez tried to run away, according to the Pima County Regional Incident Team.

During the chase, Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a firearm and so the detective shot him.

Rodriguez died at the scene and PRCIT said a gun was found near him. No officers or other community members were injured.

The detective who shot Rodriguez has been identified as Joseph Klein, a 20-year veteran of the PCSD.

