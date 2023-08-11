FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered to widespread storms Friday and Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High pressure to our east and low pressure to our west will bring southerly to southwesterly flow to southern Arizona today. This will lead to an increase in moisture from the tropics and a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated storms are possible during the morning hours; scattered to widespread storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Clouds and rain chances Friday and Saturday will keep highs in the 90s in Tucson before a ridge builds back into the region next week.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 103°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 105°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 106°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.