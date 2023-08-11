Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

GOP Presidential hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum takes on Iowa State Fair

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joined a number of other candidates campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.

Gov. Burgum said fairs are important for engaging different parts of the community, especially in the Midwest.

“Anyone who’s grown up anywhere in the Midwest knows how important fairs are. We just completed the North Dakota State Fair recently. And of course, the Iowa State Fair is a fantastic congregation. People from across the state see all these young four kids. You see the the entertainment, the companies, the sponsors. And this year, of course, politicians are here campaigning.”

Gov. Burgum is up against a growing number of Republican candidates, but said he isn’t worried about the size of the field.

“Competition’s great for America, it’s great for the Republican party and I think it’s a very small pool and in that pool we love the way we stack up,” Gov. Burgum said.

Eight candidates are qualified for the upcoming GOP debate later this month. Gov. Burgum managed to secure his debate spot before former Vice President Mike Pence qualified.

Gov. Burgum was a businessman before he was governor of North Dakota, which he said gives him an advantage to understanding the economy.

“The President is the CEO of America,” Gov. Burgum said. “I don’t think anybody should be President of the United States if you haven’t had an opportunity to create jobs in the private sector, be an entrepreneur, be a small business person. I’ve had the opportunity to do that and I’ve had the chance to lead global businesses.”

As far as policy, Gov. Burgum said competition with China is a top concern.

“The number one challenge facing American right now is our economy and our number one international challenge is China,” Gov. Burgum said. “We’re in a cold war with China.”

Gov. Burgum later said improving the economy is the key to winning the competition with China.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody
UPDATE: Person in custody after critical incident in Tucson
UPDATE: Person in custody after critical incident in Tucson
Tyesha Wayne
Sahuarita Police arrest shooting suspect

Latest News

Man gets 20 years for fatal road rage shooting in Tucson
ADOT announces finalists in safety message contest
ADOT announces finalists in safety message contest
ADOT announces finalists in safety message contest
ADOT announces finalists in safety message contest
This image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at Grand...
Teen falls off cliff at Grand Canyon’s North Rim
Officers recovered this gun from a traffic stop near 1st Ave. and Wetmore Road on July 10. The...
Gun thefts from vehicles on the rise, gun owners urged to store firearms responsibly