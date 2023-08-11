Gun thefts from vehicles on the rise, gun owners urged to store firearms responsibly

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is doing its part to reduce gun violence in our city, and now they’re asking gun owners to do the same by storing their firearms responsibly.

“The message is simple, your vehicle is not a safe for your guns,” said Office Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department.

Many have probably done it, leaving a weapon in a vehicle and forgetting to lock their doors, or were running a quick errand and left your purse in plain sight, but when it comes to a gun, police say there’s no excuse when it comes to storing it responsibly.

“It’s one of those crimes of opportunity, but unfortunately, just as recently as 2021, we saw a 46% rise in the number of guns being stolen out of cars,” said Magos.

Once the criminals get your gun, officers find they’re using it to commit crimes here at home.

“They’re not buying them obviously. They’re stealing them out of these vehicles. They end up on the street being traded, sold, time and time again. Switching hands in between criminals,” said Magos.

Just recently, TPD dealt with three separate cases where individuals were arrested for drug crimes, just to find the firearms they were using were in fact, stolen.

“Officers from across the city were proactively patrolling the streets, conducting traffic stops, made drug arrests related to those stops, and during those stops, they found pistols,” said Magos.

One Ruger pistol was recovered by officers who were addressing community complaints near Broadway and Campbell on August 2. An officer detained the suspect for narcotic violations and located the gun on him. The suspect is a prohibited possessor and the gun was stolen from a truck parked outside a residence in Downtown Tucson in November of 2021.

Officers recovered another gun from a traffic stop near 1st Ave. and Wetmore Road on July 10th. The driver had meth and hallucinogenic mushrooms in his possession. This pistol was stolen from a residential burglary in May near Prince Rd. and Romero Rd.

Another gun was found during a traffic stop in July on the east side of Grant Road. Officers located a stolen pistol, meth, and a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The pistol was stolen from a vehicle on May 26.

All three firearms were being used on your streets, putting you and your neighbors in danger.

“You’d be surprised to find out how many times we have car break-ins that actually turn out to be vehicles that weren’t locked to begin with. People leaving valuables in there, leaving valuables in their vehicles. The message we would like to send out is, just don’t do it,” said Magos.

So far this year, more than 700 nonfatal gun incidents have occurred.

Police want to remind you not to store your gun or valuables in glove boxes or under car mats. If you have to store your gun in your vehicle.. get a gun safe and always ensure it’s locked.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.