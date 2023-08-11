Heat State of Emergency declared by Governor Hobbs

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, August 11, Governor Katie Hobbs declared a heat State of Emergency to support local heat relief efforts.

Governor Hobbs also signed an executive order following 30 consecutive days of excessive heat warnings in Coconino, Maricopa, and Pinal counties.

The executive order will better coordinate future government heat responses statewide.

“Extreme heat threatens our health. It can lead to illness, emergency room visits, and even loss of life,” said Governor Hobbs. “Arizonans deserve action. I’ll use every resource at my disposal to help keep Arizonans safe as we recover from the heat wave and prepare for future events to ensure our state has the tools to continue growing and thriving.”

“Coconino County is a popular summer recreation destination in Arizona where residents from Central and Southern Arizona go to escape the heat,” said Coconino County Chair Patrice Horstman. “However, even in Northern Arizona, this summer heat is lethal. Temperatures at the base of the Grand Canyon, a popular tourist destination, soared above 115 degrees, contributing to multiple heat-related hiker deaths and injuries in July. In our recreation-based county, record-breaking heat impacted visitors and taxed our first responders. It also took a toll on our unsheltered population. I applaud Governor Hobbs for recognizing this crisis and declaring a heat emergency in Arizona which brings attention and resources toward protecting our residents and visitors.”

“This has been a brutally hot summer so far in Pinal County, so we welcome any support that the Governor and the state can offer that can help provide relief to our residents,” said Vice-Chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors Jeffrey McClure.

With the Declaration of Emergency, government entities that qualify can submit receipts for allowable expenditures from the duration of the emergency, and they can be reimbursed from state emergency and other funds.

The Executive Order includes:

Opening two new cooling centers and heat relief facilities on Capitol Mall grounds

Formalizing and centralizing networks for cooling centers and heat relief coordination around the State

Proposing policy changes and legislative proposals to build future heat resiliency

Identifying resource needs across the State, as well as potential sources of funds to address those needs

Identifying ways to ensure Arizona is receiving sufficient Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) dollars, and that those dollars are being used efficiently and effectively

