Man gets 20 years for fatal road rage shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man will spend the next two decades in prison for killing a Tucson woman in a road rage shooting.

Justin Clark Nichols, 32, was in court Friday, Aug. 11 to be sentenced on charges of second-degree murder, endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city limits

Nichols, who pleaded guilty to those charges in May , had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti on Oct. 19, 2021.

At least 30 friends and family were in court, with even more joining via ZOOM.

Victim impact statements were read by Narcaroti’s grandparents, brother and parents.

Nichols spoke and apologized to the family. He told the court he did not know she was in the car.

Nichols gets credit for 659 days served and will be nearly 50 years old when he gets out.

The Tucson Police Department said Nichols fired several shots at a vehicle while he was riding a motorcycle in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive.

Narcaroti and another man were shot. Narcaroti died while the other victim survived. The TPD said there was a young child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.

Tucson police arrested Nichols the next day at a hotel near Interstate 10 and West 22nd Street, where they found the motorcycle and a .40-caliber handgun, which investigators said matched the shell casings collected at the scene.

Nichols, 32, had a violent criminal history prior to the shooting.

In December 2020, he was accused of firing a shotgun during an altercation with a woman. He was arrested, missed his arraignment in February 2021 and an arrest warrant was wissued.

Three months later, he was arrested again in Marana on domestic violence charges. Pre-trial services recommend his release and a judge agreed. He misses his arraignment and another arrest warrant was issued.

Five months later, Narcaroti was gunned down.

