Man pleads guilty to sending bomb threat to Arizona election official

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty today to sending a communication containing a bomb threat to an election official in the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, according to a release from the FBI.

According to court documents, on or about February 14, 2021, James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth, sent a message via the website contact form of the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, Election Division, addressed to the election official, and warned her that she needed to “resign by Tuesday, February 16 by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.”

Shortly after transmitting the message, Clark conducted online searches that included the full name of the election official in conjunction with the words “how to kill” and “address.” Additionally, on or about February 18, 2021, Clark conducted online searches involving the Boston Marathon bombing.

According to the FBI, Clark pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“Threatening public officials is a serious matter, never warranted by the situation no matter how heated or politically charged,” said U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino for the District of Arizona. “Cases like this are important in protecting not only the public official victimized by the conduct, but also the integrity of our election processes as a whole.”

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Phoenix Field Office joined in the announcement.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is investigating the case with assistance from the FBI Boston Division.

