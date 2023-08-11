Man who just moved to Tucson from Maui watches the fires and his family there closely

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man who just moved to Tucson from Maui is now awaiting word from home.

If you were to see the community you know destroyed overnight by fire, you’d want to know what has happened to the ones you love. Justin Shiffler is keeping in touch with his immediate family but has plenty of questions.

“Every minute right now is just being riddled with anxiety,” said Justin Shiffler.

Having only moved to Tucson from Maui only a month ago, Justin Shiffler feels far from home.

“There’s definitely a sense of helplessness being so far away from the events that are happening and understanding that the people that are there in Lahaina, what’s happening to them, that’s just a little rough,” he said.

He’s from a different community in Maui, but his mother’s family is from Lahaina. Communication is difficult after the winds and the fire, which makes status updates crucial but nerve-wracking.

“We see the news, that they’ll update the count—people who are missing, people who haven’t made it. That number keeps going up and every minute is just thinking about, I really hope I don’t know somebody who’s on that list, or I hope, a close friend of mine, that’s not their parents. That’s kind of what it’s been like,” Shiffler said.

But how he has seen all of Hawaii rally its resources to help the community has been one source of reassurance.

“That’s one of the things I’ve been more grateful for is that people have been really, really good about rallying together and staying strong and really trying to start picking the pieces back up in Lahaina and get them back up on their feet,” Shiffler said.

Shiffler asks those about to visit Hawaii, especially Maui and that part of the island, to reconsider for now.

“As resources get super-stretched, the locals aren’t going to be able to handle people coming in, taking up space, taking up hotels, all the resources on the island at hand need to be redirected toward rebuilding the community,” he said.

That community is still recovering and regrouping, and any information is precious.

“Definitely taking it day by day, making sure that our loved ones are protected, that they’re alright,” he said.

He’s going back this weekend to his community on Maui for the next two weeks because there are multiple fires and he’s helping his family pick up the pieces.

