Maui holds a special meaning for local Tucson residents

By Emilee Miranda
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As surveying of the devastation continues in Maui, Tucsonans with strong ties to the island are among those heartbroken.

That is why one local business is doing its part to help out.

“Nobody was expecting this type of event. All we can do is just continuing to pray for hope and continue to donate,” said Tap Gaoteote, co-owner of Solid Grindz Hawaiian BBQ.

Gaoteote said when he heard about the fires, his first concern was his family.

“To get to see the image and some pictures online, it was just shocking. The first thing that I was thinking was man, we need to make sure our family back home is doing well and are safe and protected,” said Gaoteote.

He said his family is safe and has also taken on the role of helping out others in the community.

“They’re offering their business by donating hot food, hot meals for them, but not only that they’re leveraging the community to help with whatever donations that they can possibly get for all the all the victims in Maui,” said Gaoteote.

And while he may not live on the island with his family, it holds a special place in his memory. The same can be said for the Sanchez family.

“We had been there on our honeymoon 17 years ago and so we brought our daughter back for our vacation this year to show her everything and take a picture in front of the big tree. I love that tree and to see it just now on the news, it’s just devastating,” said Nicole Sanchez, a Tucson resident.

Sanchez, who used to live on the island, said they will rebuild, but it will never be the same.

“I had likened it to when old Tucson burned down. They rebuilt all old Tucson, but it was never the same because that history is gone,” said Alan Sanchez, a Tucson resident.

But before the rebuilding can begin, the people on the island are in need of help now. This is why Gaoteote wants to do his part for an island that has meant so much to him and his family.

“Anything helps. Any donations, whatever we can possibly receive that will help tremendously for the Maui people,” said Gaoteote.

Gaoteote said he will donate a portion of all sales made tomorrow to Maui. Solid Grinds Hawaiian BBQ will be open tomorrow from 10:30 am to 8 pm.

