Protesters bring county jail meeting to an abrupt halt

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A group of protesters called “No More Jail Deaths” disrupted the final meeting of a blue ribbon panel appointed by the county to determine whether to build a new jail or fix up and repair the old one.

Blaring horns and banging drums were so loud the meeting was canceled and will be held at a later date, likely electronically.

One reason the county appointed the commission was because of the high number of inmate deaths at the county jail, 17 in the past 22 months.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos asked the county for a new jail which is why the panel was appointed.

Whether the poor conditions at the jail have anything to do with the high number of deaths was not something the commission was charged to investigate.

But that was not the point for the protesters.

“I think it’s an expression of frustration,” said County Supervisors Board Chair Adelita Grijalva. “They feel like the decision has already been made, the train has already left the station.”

The final decision will be made by the five members of the board of supervisors, but the commission will make a recommendation.

Even Grijalva admits the commission will likely recommend a new jail which could cost upwards of $400 million, but it’s not just the cost that has brought these protesters here.

“There is an astronomical death rate inside the current facility mostly due to the mismanagement of the space and programs,” said Mia Burcham, who organized the protest. “And we know the answer is not to build out more incarceration space.”

In the past three years, the number of inmates who have died in the Pima County jail has increased. According to a December 27, 2022, county memo, there were 49 deaths from 2017 to the beginning of this year. Add to that eight more in the first eight months of this year. It’s a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

“I think that many of the protesters are frustrated we are not focusing on what’s happening in the jail,” Grijalva said. “And this commission is clearly focusing on, which is their charge, on the facility, the bricks and mortar.”

Many in the media have toured the 40-year-old Pima County jail and have seen firsthand how it’s falling apart and is a danger to staff and inmates. For the county commission at this point, that’s the bottom line.

“Right now, the commission is looking to wrap up its work, explain its work to the public,” said County Communications Director Mark Evans. “And that’s what we were attempting to do today but the protest had grown so loud it was preventing anybody from hearing.”

Requests to the protesters to quiet down went unheeded which is why the meeting was cancelled.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.