Reid Park Zoo, the City of Tucson wants to hear from you about the names for new exhibits

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New exhibits are coming to the Reid Park Zoo, but leaders are still looking for names.

It’s part of the Pathway to Asia exhibit that’s under construction as part of the zoo’s expansion project.

Here’s a look at some of the potential names;

The Kasser Family Lotus Pavilion

Robert H. Hamilton Tropical Discovery Center.

Mooney Foundation Red Panda Habitat.

Click Family Komodo Dragon Habitat.

John M Simpson Otter Habitat.

You can chime in until September 16th, but the only way to give feedback is by sending in a letter by mail or hand delivering it to:

Director, Tucson Parks

Recreation 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson AZ 85716

The new enclosure is going to be one of the largest at the zoo and people will be able to walk through it and see things like animals like Red Pandas, Komodo Dragons and more of the most endangered species in Asia.

But leaders are still looking for a name and that’s where the community comes in. The five names have been submitted, but leaders say they want to hear from you before the mayor and council decide.

”Assets in the city belong to the residents of the city, so of course we want them to have feedback or input on what we name those things,” Public Information Officer for Tucson Parks and Recreation Sierra Boyer said. “And it’s their chance to take a look at those names and say ‘oh I support that’ or ‘no I don’t support that’ and why and send those letters into the parks and recreation director.”

The Pathway to Asia exhibit is currently under construction and will be in the current parking lot.

Leaders say they’ll have to take down the solar panels and then the new parking lot will be over by Hi-Corbett Field. Everything is expected to be finished by 2025.

That’s not the only exhibit opening soon, The Angel Charity for Children World of Play is scheduled to open this fall.

We’re told this gives kids the chance to travel around the world without leaving the zoo. They can go to Antarctica, South America, and see a redwood replica.

The zoo says the goal here is to help teach kids about the world while keeping them entertained.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.