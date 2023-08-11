Rhode Island man wanted for multiple felonies, detained in Tucson.

Advertise
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man wanted by the Providence Police Department in Rhode Island was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service in Tucson on Wednesday, August 9.

The US Marshals Service told 13 News the US Marshals were on the scene of 1st Avenue and Amphi to arrest Rashad Glenn.

The US Marshals Service said Glenn was wanted for felony assault, possession of a firearm and firing in a compact area by the Providence Police Department in Rhode Island.

Tucson Police Department SWAT was on the scene for the arrest as a precaution due to the charges. Glenn was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

The case is still ongoing in Providence, Rhode Island.

