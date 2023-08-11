Texts reveal mindset of Arizona rancher accused of murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New evidence reveals the mindset of a Nogales-area rancher accused of killing a migrant on his property.

75-year-old George Alan Kelly is facing second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault after being accused of shooting and killing Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea in the back on his roughly 170-acre Kino Springs property on Jan 30th.

Santa Cruz Superior Court documents say the state alleges Kelly fired upon three migrants who were traversing through his property. Court documents reveal that Kelly admits to firing his AK-47 that day in the direction of the victims but claimed his shots were aimed over their heads and claims it must have been somebody else who shot and killed Gabriel Buitimea, even though he has previously said that he was “returning fire” at the migrant group.

Court documents reveal a number of text messages sent and received by Kelly before the incident.

On January 13, 17 days before the shooting, Kelly texted his son regarding evidence of “33 drug runners” on his property and his AK-47 being “hot.” He asks his son if he wants to be his backup. To which his son replied “Nope. Be careful.” To which Kelly responded, “Careful is not an option. It is either fight or run and I’m to old to run. Mom is L N L also” (locked and loaded).

On November 23, 2022, Kelly texted his friend that he is “patroln the border.” To which his friend replied, “shoot straight.” Kelly then responds “or shoot many rounds!”

On November 29, he texts the same friend referencing “27 illegals growin daises” and that “Walmart flooded with COVID INFTD (infected) ILGALS (illegals) N THAT’S WHERE WNDA (his wife) PKD IT UP LST WK.”

Kelly also discusses a number of illegals in the area and fences being cut. There are also references to “bussin” illegals. Kelly also texted his friend that he was “overun with drug cartel”and that his “AK gtn a lot of work.”

Court documents say the texts show that Kelly believed migrants were trespassing on southern Arizona, ruining his way of life, including his shopping experience at Walmart, and infecting his wife with COVID and that he intended to violently resist their migration with illegal and deadly force.

The defense contends the text messages were just a “friendly chest-beating between men” and that “his political beliefs” is shared “with approximately 50% (or more) of the population.”

Court documents also reveal that Kelly hid the rifle after the crime. During a search warrant, it was located in a bedroom, behind a door, with clothing hanging over it.

The judge is expected to rule on whether the texts will be admissible during a hearing on Friday, Aug. 11.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty. His jury trial is set for September 6.

